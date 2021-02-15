Suspect arrested in fatal stabbings in NYC subway system

New York :

One of the victims was discovered dead on a train in Queens late Friday with several stab wounds to his neck and torso, police said. Two hours later, a 44-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a subway car in upper Manhattan.





Two nonfatal attacks — one involving a 67-year-old man and the other involving a 43-year-old man — also occurred in upper Manhattan. Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.





Police said they believe Lopez may have committed all of the attacks. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.





Police leaders said they would deploy an additional 500 officers into the subway system to guard against future assaults. "To the victims, to the victims'' families, we are 100% committed to getting justice … to bring closure to the families of this terrible incident," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Saturday.