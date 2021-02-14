'Deadpool' turns 5: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response

Los Angeles :

The 44-year-old actor, who plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero, shared the letter dated March 10, 2016, penned by a fan named Hunter. ''Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly,'' Reynolds' wrote alongside photos of two letters typed on paper: one from Hunter and a reply from him, also dated March 2016.





In the letter, addressed to ''Dear Mr Deadpool'', Hunter asks for advice on being “more bada** like you.'' In his response, Reynolds said ''Commit to one thing. For me, it’s acting.'' The Canadian actor added that “acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever.” The first ''Deadpool'' movie, produced by 20th Century Fox, came out in 2016. The film was a huge success and was followed by a sequel in 2018. Deadpool was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox's merger with the industry giant, it has become a Marvel Studios property. A third ''Deadpool'' movie is in the works with Emmy winning duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux attached to write the film.