We shot in a village that resembled 90s: Veerangan K

Ganesapuram, a film with Madurai as its backdrop is all set to release soon.
Chennai: Talking about the film to us, director Veerangan K said, “The story revolves around friendship, love, and treachery. What does the hero choose at the end is what Ganesapuram is all about.” When asked if the film is inspired by Sasikumar’s Subramaniyapuram or Ameer’s Paruthiveeran, Veerangan replied, “The story is set in similar milieus but Ganesapuram is a real-life incident that the hero of the film Chinna went through in his real life. When we discussed the story, it made for an interesting movie.” The director added that the story is set in the 90s. “Firstly, the script was a challenge because we needed to give it a unique treatment. Also, the film is set in the 90s. So we shot it in a village near Madurai that has a 90s outlook and we erected sets for the rest of the portions.” Produced by P Kasimayanthe film has Risha Haridas playing the female lead and Rajasai composing the tunes.
