Was able to merge my natural instincts into a role I play: Chloe Moretz

“She’s strangely lovable considering how many bad decisions she makes and how many times she actively lies, like how she ends up getting this high-level position at the hotel, which she is completely unqualified for. But I think you root for her because she does it not to gain the upper hand—it’s never malicious. She does what she does to try to prove herself, to show everyone she’s worthy of this place, even if she’s a little misguided. And of course, she immediately gets saddled with the task of getting rid of the mouse and figures the best way to do that is to hire a cat,” she adds.





Moretz enjoyed playing Kayla largely because “she’s kind of a goofball, so she’s a lot like who I am, personally. Not the lying aspect!” she laughs, “But definitely the hammy, goofy side of her. This might be the first time I’ve ever been able to merge some of my own natural instincts and my natural joking style, the Chloe I am around my family, for example, into a role I play,” she concludes.