VJ Craig is back with a stand-up show in Chennai

Chennai :

“In the few days since the information about my show has begun to make the rounds, so many people came forward and supported me. It’s quite humbling to see that people are still remembering me. No matter how small it may be (not that I’m counting), the audience’s encouragement is giving me the right level of a push to make it up on stage again. I would feel nervous, but consider that normal since I’ve always got the butterflies before any live event that I’ve performed at,” Craig tells DT Next.





He adds that he is doing the show because he wanted to give back to people as a thank you gesture for all the support and care they have shown. “I don’t know how the show will go. If it does extremely well then we’ll not let that rest and pursue it,” he shares.





When quizzed if he feels any pressure to be back on stage for a stand-up act, Craig reverts, “If you love what you do then I think the negative aspects just fade away. I’m experienced enough to take the good in with humility and the bad as a lesson. So I don’t think there is any real pressure at all. Just me going out there to connect with the audience and trying to have a good time to the best of my ability.”





Though Craig, who co-runs a creative agency, is completely swamped with projects, he would never say no to a tour or a legitimate offer. “But it’s too soon to tell. If I get people to fall off their chairs laughing, I’ll sign up for 10 more shows. It all starts with this one small show on Valentine’s Day. You might say it’s my re-launching pad,” he smiles.





Craig says that the upcoming show is all about laughter. “With all that’s happening in the world today, I think letting your hair down and laughing is something we have not had the chance to do. I’ve also grown since the last time there were articles written about me. And I have observed the world around me change. Thankfully, I am a funny person and all that changes can only fuel a comedy script and that will also be something you get to see at the show,” he remarks. Catch Craig perform live on February 14 at Barracuda Bar, College Road.