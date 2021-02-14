65 more days of Ponniyin Selvan shoot left, first part in 2022

Chennai :

There have been various speculations about the film’s release on Deepavali 2021. However, the truth is that the film is nowhere near to releasing anytime this year. A source in the know told us, “The entire film shoot is planned for 140 days. The team shot for 35 days in the Krabi and Puducherry schedule and has completed another 40-day schedule since January this year which will come to end in the first week of March. Mani and his crew will be heading to Jaipur and Jaisalmer in April and will shoot for another long schedule before wrapping up the shoot with a minor schedule and patchwork. The CG work of the film will commence later and will be done round-the-clock. Both the parts are being shot together and the first part will hit the screens probably in the first quarter of 2022 and the second part will release six months later.”





The makers are currently shooting a war sequence involving Vikram, who plays Aditya Karikalan in the film. “They recently shot a song that started with rehearsals at five in the morning and the shoot ending at six in the evening. The song is the celebration song of Karikalan’s victory and Vikram had wrapped it up without any retakes,” the source added. Insiders say that other film units that shot in the same floor as Ponniyin Selvan were in awe of the song and had enquired which film does the song belong to. The magnum opus will have as many as 12 songs by AR Rahman for which Ravi Varman is the cinematographer and Thotta Tharani is the art director. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Jayaram, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Lal, Ashwin Kakumanu, Riaz Khan, and Sobitha Dhulipala among others.