Anirudh and Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot soon?

Ever since October, composer Anirudh Ravichander and Keerthy Suresh have been spotted together on various occasions. From birthday parties to movie premieres, Anirudh and Keerthy have grabbed the eyeballs constantly since October last year.
Chennai: This paved way for rumours that they have been seeing each other. The latest buzz was that they are all set to tie the knot soon. The news went viral on social media. However, when we contacted a source close to them, he told DT Next, “This is absolutely baseless. Can’t two celebrities be friends? They were clicked together at Anirudh’s birthday party first. The entire film industry including Atlee and Priya attended the event. Mouse potatoes have started this because they do not have any better news than this. They are not seeing each other and there is no such wedding.” On the workfront, Keerthy Suresh has Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Aina Istham Nuvvu among others. Anirudh has Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Indian 2, Vijay’s Thalapathy 65 and Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara-Samantha’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.
