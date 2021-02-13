‘Wonder Girl’ TV series not going forward at the CW

Los Angeles :

Rodriguez, who penned the pilot script, shared the news on Twitter.





''So some sad news. For all of those asking, Wonder Girl is not getting picked up at the CW. I was very proud of the script I wrote. Wish I could’ve shared the world I created, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. Thanks for everyone’s enthusiasm. It meant a lot to me,'' she wrote. The project, which was announced in November last year, would have marked the first Latina superhero title character of a DC TV series.





Based on DC characters created by Joelle Jones, the show was supposed to look at the backstory/origin story of Yara Flor (Wonder Girl), a Latina dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God.





Warner Bros Television was backing ''Wonder Girl'' series.