Vishal and Shraddha Srinath's 'Chakra' to release on February 19

Chennai :

The makers will be releasing the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version will be titled ''Chakra Ka Rakshak''. Vishal, who is known for action films like ''Sandakozhi'', ''Thimiru'' and ''Thaamirabharani'', is also producing the movie.





The actor believes releasing the film in Hindi will take the story to wider audience. ''People in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have always been great film enthusiasts. I would love to see how people in other part of the country receive the film,'' Vishal said in a statement. ''Chakra'', directed by debutante M S Anandan, revolves around a mass robbery that happens on Independence Day.





The movie will see Vishal play the role an army officer, while Srinath of ''Vikram Vedha'' and ''Jersey'' fame will essay the part of a cop in the film. It also stars Regina Cassandra, Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar.





B4U and Grandmaster are distributing the film across India.