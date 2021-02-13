'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Donald Glover in 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'

Los Angeles :

Fleabag star Waller-Bridge and Glover, widely known as rapper Childish Gambino who sang the global hip-hop hit This is America, will also serve as executive producers along with co-creator and show runner Francesca Sloane.





The Pitt-Jolie starring 2005 feature thriller grossed $487 million worldwide upon release. The reboot will stream on Amazon Prime Video.





"Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.





"'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own," Salke added.



