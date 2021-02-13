Sonam Kapoor Wraps Shooting For 'Blind'

Mumbai :

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie "Blind".





The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.





The 35-year-old actor began shooting for the film in December last year in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot has been wrapped in a start-to-end schedule that lasted 39 days.





"It’s a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh @ Glasgow, United Kingdom," Kapoor wrote on Twitter.





The film's cast also include seasoned actors like Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.





"Blind" is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Prince Nahar and Sachin Nahar of RV Motion, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.





The movie will hit the theatres later this year.