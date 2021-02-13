Had several other ideas before finalising Parris Jeyaraj script: Santhanam

Santhanam’s much anticipated film Parris Jeyaraj is all set to release today in theatres. Talking to the media ahead of the release, Santhanam said that the team ensured that they had to deliver a better film than their previous collaboration A1.

Chennai : “When Johnson and I decided to team up during the lockdown, we discussed several ideas and scripts before zeroing in on Parris Jeyaraj. We felt the script is stronger in humour than A1,” said the actor. On choosing Parris Jeyaraj as the title, he said, “I play a gaana singer in the film, with a north Chennai backdrop. So, we decided that the location will be either Pulianthope or Royapuram somewhere around the locales of Parrys Corner. That is when we came up with Parris Jeyaraj,” he laughed. While addressing the media last time, the actor was asked about entering the politics soon. He quipped and said, “I will contest if I am given a Rajya Sabha ticket to contest. On a serious note, I am happy with what I am doing right now and I don’t have such intentions.”