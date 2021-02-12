Chloe Grace Moretz relies on exercise for mental clarity

Los Angeles :

"A few years ago, I lost sight of how important exercising is to me. I forgot how it provides mental clarity and dexterity and keeps me grounded and strong. Now I've really gotten back into it full time. Working the mind, body, and soul -- that's super important," Moretz said in an interview to Shape magazine, reports contactmusic.com.





She added: "Before the pandemic, I was exercising with my trainer Jason Walsh, who focuses on primal movements, like bear crawls and baby rolls where you're rolling from your abdomen to your back. When I started, these basic moves immediately helped different pains leave my body. Five days a week, I was seeing either Jason in L.A. or another amazing trainer, Daniel Lavipour, in London. Then on the weekends, I was taking restorative yoga classes. I was constantly with them, either in person or over FaceTime. There's something wonderful about that companionship."





The actress has since decided to exercise on her own without a trainer.





"But in quarantine, I've paused the trainer workouts. For the first time, I've realised I have the ability to continue regular exercise on my own, although it may not be as intense. Some days, all I can muster is getting up and stretching. It's enough to say, 'I thought about working out, but now I'm sitting here and at least I'm having 20 minutes of quiet.' I'm using that designated workout time to unravel my emotions," she said.