Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap reunite for thriller Dobaaraa

Mumbai :

On Thursday, an intriguing teaser from the film was released featuring both Taapsee and Anurag. The teaser explains the title of the film as the time "2.12" or 12 minutes past 2, which translates to "do baaraa" in Hindi.





Talking about her upcoming film Dobaaraa, lead actress Taapsee Pannu shared: "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it.





"It's my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (of ATHENA) after badla so I know there are expectations riding on this."





Director Anurag Kashyap informed: "Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers."





Dobaaraa will be produced by Cult Movies - a new division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.





Talking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor said: "I am thrilled that Anurag is directing the first film under Cult Movies, with Taapsee in the lead. Neither of them subscribe to the conventional and have always pushed boundaries when it comes to delivering different content. I can't wait for the world to see 2:12!"





The film will be reportedly shot in Goa and is expected to go on floors soon.