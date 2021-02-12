Kangana shares post after 10th night shift of Dhaakad

Mumbai :

The photo, tweeted by the actress on Friday, shows Kangana in an action-packed avatar looking straight out of the battlefield. Kangana has a "don't mess with me" expressions on her face, while director Razneesh Razy Ghai strikes a funny pose beside her.





"10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief a@RazyGhaia be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..Well I am all yours...bring it on #Dhaakad," Kangana tweeted on Friday.

Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakadpic.twitter.com/8aswVi7Lce — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021