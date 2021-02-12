Jacqueline Fernandez aces aerial acrobatics

Mumbai :

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise as she shared a picture of performing a jaw-dropping stunt with the help of aerial silk.





Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing an ivory coloured leotard. She is seen hanging in air with the help of a fabric which give her support her from the waist.





"Upside down Hi!" she wrote as the caption.





The actress made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009. She later went on to do films such as Housefull (2010), Murder 2 (2011), Dishoom, Judwaa 2 (2017), Brothers (2015), Kick (2014) and Race 3 (2018).

She currently has multiple films lined up.





Jacqueline will be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus in the coming months.