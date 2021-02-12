‘C/o Kaadhal talks about love, patriarchy and double standards’

Chennai :

Inspired by the Telugu blockbuster C/o Kancharapalem, Hemambar says, “There have been several romantic films in the past that have gone on to become huge hits. However, C/o Kaadhal is an honest attempt to bring characters that we see in real life on screen. We come across a lot of people, each in a different frame of mind. You can revisit those characters through this film.” Jointly produced by Shri Shirdi Sai Movies and Big Print Pictures it has Mumtaz Sorcar, Deepan and Vetri among others in lead roles.





On choosing to have actors and not major star factor, Hemambar replies, “Here, the story is the hero clearly. I don’t want it to fade away among the stars. The script takes these characters forward and not vice versa. It talks about love in different forms, patriarchy and double standards that people deal with. I wonder if the message would reach the audience had the film had a huge star cast to it.” The director also spoke about the comparisons with C/o Kancharapalem and adds, “C/o Kaadhal is inspired by Kancharapalem and not a frame-to-frame adaptation of the Telugu film. We have retained the core and have catered the essence keeping the Tamil audience in mind.”