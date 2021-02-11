'True Lies' series reboot gets pilot order at CBS

Los Angeles :

The project hails from ''Burn Notice'' creator Matt Nix, McG and Cameron, reported Deadline. According to the modern take, shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she's recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalise their passionless marriage.





Nix has penned the pilot, which will be directed by McG. 20th Television is the studio. Nix is also attached to executive produce via his Flying Glass of Milk Productions, McG and Mary Viola through McG's Wonderland Sound and Vision, Cameron and Rae Sanchini via Lightstorm Entertainment.





The original film starred Arnold Schwarzengger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Art Malik and Bill Paxton. It was written, directed and produced by Cameron under Lightstorm Entertainment.





It was a loose remake of the 1991 French comedy film ''La Totale'' and followed American government agent Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger), who balances his life as a spy with his familial duties.​ ''True Lies'' was an international box office hit and earned Curtis a Golden Globe.