Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 'filled with happiness' on turning novelist

"As a storyteller, every once in a while there are stories I want to say through a medium that brings out the essence in true spirit. 'Mapping Love' is the story of falling in love with the art of writing all over again, with stillness," Tiwari tells IANS.





For her, it has been a labour of love that has taken longer to complete than her films usually do. "It has taken three years typing it to life and I am filled with happiness," she says.





Tiwari made her directorial debut in Bollywood with Nil Battey Sannata in 2015, and followed it up with Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017. Her last released film was Panga, which opened last year before lockdown.



