Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' to hit theatres in September

Mumbai :

The announcement was made by filmmaker Karan Johar, who is presenting the film via his Dharma Productions along with Apoorva Mehta.





Johar took to Twitter and shared a new poster of the film, which features the 'Arjun Reddy' star as a boxer.





'All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed,' Johar tweeted.





The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Pokkiri' and 'Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap', starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.





'Liger' is Dharma Productions first pan-India project post the release of 'Baahubali' franchise.