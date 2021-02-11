Thu, Feb 11, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' to hit theatres in September

Published: Feb 11,202110:25 AM by PTI

Director Puri Jagannadh's pan-India feature 'Liger', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, will be released theatrically in the country on September 9.

File photo
Mumbai:
The announcement was made by filmmaker Karan Johar, who is presenting the film via his Dharma Productions along with Apoorva Mehta.

Johar took to Twitter and shared a new poster of the film, which features the 'Arjun Reddy' star as a boxer.

'All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed,' Johar tweeted.

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Pokkiri' and 'Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap', starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

'Liger' is Dharma Productions first pan-India project post the release of 'Baahubali' franchise.

