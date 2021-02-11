A Bigg Boss-like family drama for Gautham Karthik, Nandha Periyasamy

Chennai :

“Get ready for a Bigg Boss-like family drama. There will be heated arguments, emotions, love and oneness. Everything that a perfect family has in itself. I can assure you that the audience will come out of the theatres with a food for thought and moist eyes,” director Nandha Periyasamy told DT Next. Gautham Karthik who has been a part of a rural film like Devarattam, said that such genres and backdrops are nothing less than an education,” the actor added.





Nandha said that such family entertainers have been commercially viable of late. “Kadaikutty Singam and Namma Veetu Pillai are the best examples and this film will be on similar lines. Actors Rajashekar and Jeevitha’s youngest daughter Shivathmika will make her debut in Tamil with this film. We also have Mounika, Daniel Balaji playing the villain and lyricist Snehan penning all songs in the film as well as playing an important role in it. We will have a 45-member cast under one roof. Imagine, we have planned a photoshoot of the film for 25 days. This will be a huge project that will be shot in a single stretch for 60 days,” Nandha opened up. There were also speculations that the film will be a sequel to Maayandi Kudumbathaar.





Nandha refuted the rumours and said, “This is a completely different film with a festival backdrop that takes place in Dindigul and not a sequel to Maayandi Kudumbathaar.” The film produced by P Ranganathan of Sri Vaari Films will have music by Siddhu Kumar and cinematography by Bala Bharani.