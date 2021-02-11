Hip Hop Adhi’s second directorial titled Sivakumarin Sabatham

The first look and the title of Hip Hop Adhi’s second directorial venture was announced on Wednesday. The film has been titled Sivakumarin Sabatham, in which Adhi plays the titular role.

Chennai : The shoot of the film that took place across Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur for 65 days has been wrapped up. Produced by Sathya Jothi Films, Sivakumarin Sabatham is a family entertainer that will have Madhuri playing the lead role along with Adhi. The cinematography of the film is handled by Arunraja while Deepak S Dwaraknath is the editor.