'Search Party' renewed for season five by HBO Max

Los Angeles :

The renewal comes as the WarnerMedia-owned streamer signed a two-year overall deal with the show's creators Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss.





Under the pact, Rogers and Bliss will develop ''new programming'' for the streaming service, a press release by HBO Max read.





''We are thrilled that HBO Max has not only given the world a fifth season of 'Search Party', but also shown this much faith in our partnership with them as we develop new projects for the platform,'' Bliss and Rogers said.





''Potential titles for upcoming shows include 'Monkeys Love Manhattan' and 'The Pineapple Predicament'. Those aren't actual shows we would ever pitch but it exhibits that we can make up titles if we need to,'' they added.





Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, hailed the duo as ''masters of genre-blending'' content.





''It's been a joy working with them – they are whip-smart, wildly funny and have such a distinctive worldview – we couldn't be happier that they are continuing to call HBO Max their home,'' Aubrey added.





''Search Party'', featuring Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner, initially started on TBS network in 2016 but was picked by HBO Max after three seasons. The show premiered on the streaming service last month.





The show follows best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) go through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial.





In season four, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker ''Chip'' (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.





''Search Party'' is executive produced by Rogers, Bliss, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.