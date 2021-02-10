Kajal Aggarwal: Shooting 'Live Telecast' was frightening experience

Actress Kajal Aggarwal claims she did not sleep while filming the horror series Live Telecast, because she would be scared and would often wake up petrified.
Mumbai:
Venkat Prabhu's series narrates the story of a TV crew that gets trapped in a haunted house.
"I think the venue where we were shooting was perfect for this series. We shot in an extremely isolated house -- which is Venkat sir's friend's house -- on the top of a hill and there was nothing around us," Kajal said.
"For the series, it worked really well but I haven't slept throughout the shoot. I was so scared after pack-up and I would wake up petrified. It was a very frightening experience for me otherwise but I was totally in the character. I felt it on the set, off the set, I was living it," she claimed.
The show, which also features Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, releases on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium.
