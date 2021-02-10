Kajal Aggarwal: Shooting 'Live Telecast' was frightening experience

Mumbai :

Venkat Prabhu's series narrates the story of a TV crew that gets trapped in a haunted house.





"I think the venue where we were shooting was perfect for this series. We shot in an extremely isolated house -- which is Venkat sir's friend's house -- on the top of a hill and there was nothing around us," Kajal said.





"For the series, it worked really well but I haven't slept throughout the shoot. I was so scared after pack-up and I would wake up petrified. It was a very frightening experience for me otherwise but I was totally in the character. I felt it on the set, off the set, I was living it," she claimed.





The show, which also features Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, releases on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium.