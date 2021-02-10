Documenting age-old games inscribed on temple floors

A little-known aspect of Indian temples is the games often found inscribed, almost like graffiti, on the stone slabs. These games inscribed in the temples come from the peasants. City-based venture Kreeda is now documenting these games inscribed on the floors of temples in TN.
Chennai: In a chat with DT Next, Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda, speaks about the need to revive such games. “We don’t know when the games were done and it is impossible to date. But the deep lines, geometric patterns and accuracy on hard granite floors indicate a skilled craftsman. Though we don’t know the exact details of the game, it is evident that games have been played for hundreds of years. These are not games of kings or generals; it comes from the peasants,” says Vinita.
Whenever she visits temples, Vinita started observing games inscribed on temple floors. “To learn about those games, I have to first put them in a context history of the temple, its socio-political-economic background and so on. Once I know such details, games started making more sense to me. For eg, at Thyagaraja Swamy Temple in Thiruvottriyur, I was exploring the concepts of synergy, strategy and survival. This temple is a treasure trove of games we have counted 14 boards in 2020 and have documented at least 5 boards as being lost in temple renovations,” she remarks.
There is a game called Dahdi it is a game of synergy. “It is a game of alignment, a metaphor for battle, business and in nay ways, life itself. There is another game called Vettai it is a game of strategy. Vettai or versions of the game such as solah seedi is a strategy game in which you occupy the opponents; territory. This game is played on two levels proactive and reactive, while some obstacles need to be met head-on, some can be overcome with strategy,” Vinita explains about different games.
In digital games, the magic circle is the space in which the normal rules and reality of the world are suspended and replaced by the artificial reality of a game world. “In traditional games, the board stimulates real life and gives the player a chance to rehearse thinking and experimenting in an environment without the fear of repercussions. The needs and fears of people do not change. Be it 5,000 years ago or now or in the future, it will remain the same. That’s the reason why games inscribed in temples are relevant even today,” she concludes.
