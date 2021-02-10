WhatsApp is a central character in Vidharth 25

Director Srinivasan, who is known for helming Vijay Antony’s Annadurai has wrapped up a quick project with Vidharth. The project is actor’s milestone film and is tentatively titled Vidharth 25.
Chennai: “We shot for the film during the lockdown in August. Except for the lead actors, Vidharth and Dhanya Balakrishna everyone else on the sets were masked even during the take. There were many night shoots across Chennai and Thirukovilur and we completed it without hassle,” the director told DT Next.
Srinivasan said that the film immediately went on floors because Vidharth was impressed with the storyline. “The movie is based on dreams and whatever he dreams becomes true. He is an ITI student who aspires to join police. He wanted this to be his landmark film and we started shooting. Marimuthu plays Vidharth’s dad who is a corporation lorry driver,” he added.
Srinivasan added that WhatsApp plays a crucial role in the film. “Vidharth and Marimuthu despite living in the same house communicate on WhatsApp. You will know why when the film releases in April. The 120-minute film will be high on background scoring as there will be dialogues for a little over 40 minutes in it,” he concluded.
