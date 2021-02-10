Dhanush completes dubbing for Karnan, heads off to US for Netflix film

Dhanush on Tuesday completed the dubbing for his upcoming film Karnan that is all set to release on April 9.

Post this the actor will take off to the US to join the shoot of Russo Brothers' Netflix film The Gray Man.



A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Dhanush will join the shoot after completing his bio bubble upon landing in the US. He will shoot for The Gray Man for two months and will be back in Chennai only by May. He will continue shooting for the subsequent schedules of his film with Karthick Naren tentatively titled D43.”



The actor plays an investigative journalist in D43. Dhanush also awaits the release of Jagame Thanthiram that will skip the theatrical release and stream on Netflix directly.

