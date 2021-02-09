Kamal Haasan mourns loss of Oscar-winning screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere

Mumbai :

Carriere, the French screenwriter and novelist, passed away on Monday at his home in Paris. He died of natural causes.





Haasan took to Twitter on Monday to condole his death.





"Jean Claude Carriere, An internationally reputed French Novelist and screenplay writer stepped into his 90th year recently and stepped out of life today. I will miss my young friend always. Our mutual love and our works will live on," he wrote.





Carriere won an Oscar in 1963 for his work with Pierre Etaix on a live-action short film, and received an honorary Academy Award at the Governors Awards in 2014.





He also was Oscar-nominated for his screenplays for "The Discreet Charm Of The Bourgeoisie" (1972) and "That Obscure Object Of Desire" (1977), both directed and co-written by Luis Bunuel, and for "The Unbearable Lightness Of Being" (1988), shared with Philip Kaufman.





More recently, he wrote "The Salt Of Tears" (2020), directed by Philippe Garrel.