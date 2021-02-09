Nenjam Marapathillai to release on March 5

Chennai :





Moviebuffs, who were in anticipation of the film rejoiced on the announcement. SJ Suryah too quoted Selvaraghavan’s tweet and said, “I believed in one thing that god has the right plan for this movie. thank you god, my mom, my dad. Thanks to Rockfortent , Madan sir Selvaraghavan sir, Yuvan’s fans and my fans too for showing , giving the unshakeable love and support (sic).”





The film also stars Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha as female leads.





The teaser and the trailer of the film was received well in which SJ Suryah does odd jobs to climb to the top while Regina is speculated to play a ghost.

Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to share the news of the film’s release with fans, who were waiting for the film since 2016. “Thank you all for your patience. From March 5 - in theatres (sic),” he wrote.