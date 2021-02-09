Koozhangal wins the Tiger Award at Rotterdam film fest

Chennai :





Presented by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures, the film revolves around an alcoholic father and his son who are in search of their estranged wife and mother respectively.





Talking about the film earlier, Vignesh Shivan had said, “There are certain days that become precious and valuable when we come across a film that makes us proud of the field we are associated with. One such moment was watching this beautiful movie Koozhangal, which marks the directorial debut of PS Vinoth Raj. The film’s premise is as simple as the title but created an exquisitely loveable impact within.”

Competing against 16 films, Koozhangal eventually bagged the top honour, becoming the first Tamil film and the second Indian film after Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga.