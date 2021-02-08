Vijayakumar joins son Arun Vijay and grandson Arnav in a film

Chennai :

We had earlier reported that Arun Vijay’s son Arnav Vijay made his acting debut in a film produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Tentatively titled Production Number 8, the film is directed by Sarov Shanmugam and also has Arun Vijay sharing screen space with Arnav.





The latest is that Arnav’s granddad and veteran actor Vijayakumar too has joined the cast thus making it a first for the Vijayakumar family where three generations of actors have come together for a film. Arun Vijay took to Twitter and shared the news.





“The Three Generation starrer!!! Arnav is blessed to share screen space with my dad in his debut. It is being an incredible and memorable experience working together! Thanks to Suriya_offl 2D_ENTPVTLTD for making it happen, (sic)” he wrote. Arnav has been lauded by the team for his dedication as he shot for the film for over 14 hours in chilly Ooty weather.