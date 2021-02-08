Pain of love is narrated in a comical manner: Janakiraman

The director of Titanic- Kaadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, M Janakiraman is looking forward to his movie hitting the screens on February 26.
Chennai: “There aren’t any comedy films that released post-pandemic. People are looking forward to a light-hearted film which can make them laugh for a couple of hours. Titanic will be the answer,” he told DT Next. The rom-com has Kaliyarasan, Anandhi, Kaali Venkat, Ashna Zaveri, and Ragav Vijay in lead roles. “This is about a relationship between three different pairs. The pain of love that each one goes through is narrated in a comical manner. They share their stories in a train journey to Bengaluru from Chennai. All these are seasoned actors and I hardly asked them for retakes. They were being themselves on the sets,” Janakiraman added. Produced by CV Kumar’s Thirukumaran Entertainment, Titanic was shot in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, and Bengaluru. “Kalai’s story was shot in Kodai, Kaali’s in Coimbatore, and Ragav-Ashna’s portions in Bengaluru. We will be sending the film for censor soon,” he concluded.
