Actor Suriya confirms covid infection

Chennai :

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

In his tweet he said that he is undergoing treatment and recovering well.The star who is also known for being outspoken on social issue has said that the fight against coronavirus is not yet over. He added that, "though cowering is not a solution being vigil and following safety measures is necessary".Also he extended his gratitude to all the medical staffs for their dedication.On the work front, Suriya is scheduled to work with director Vetri Maaran for 'Vaadivaasal' and an untitled film with director Pandiraj. Currently he is basking in the success of his recent 'Soorarai Pottru' which is gaining international recognition after it entered the Oscar fray.