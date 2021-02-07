Shahid Kapoor flaunts his 'laid back vibes'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is showcasing his laid back vibes on his latest post on social media.

Mumbai : In the image shared on Instagram, Shahid is seen wearing a grey vest and flaunting a rugged look courtesy his hair and beard.



"Laid back vibes," Shahid wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 665K likes on the photo-sharing website.



On the work front, Shahid is waiting for the release of his upcoming film "Jersey".



The upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.



The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. Till now, the film has been shot in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

