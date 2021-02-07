Kabir Duhan Singh goes international, signs a Bangla-Turkish film

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who is known for playing a suave villain in south Indian films like Pailwan, Rekka, Aruvam, and Kanchana 3 among others has signed his maiden international film.

Chennai : He will be playing the lead antagonist in a Bangladesh-Turkish film titled Netri The Leader. “Bangladeshi star Ananta Jalil plays the lead role in the film and I will be flying to Dhaka later this month to shoot minor portions. The major chunk of the film — about 90 per cent will be shot in Turkey and we will be taking off to Istanbul to complete the rest of the portions,” he told us. He divulges a little more on his character and said, “I play the head of a Turkish Mafia who helms a drug cartel. It is a slick and stylish flick that will be directed by Upendra Madhav. 50 per cent of the film’s technicians too are from Turkey.” Kabir said that the makers had seen him in one of the south films before finalising him for the role. “Yes, I have quite a few fans in Bangladesh, who sends DMs on my social media asking for beard and fitness tips. The makers of the project too believed that I indeed look like a Turkish gangster. Even in Tamil, be it Vedalam or Aruvam, people know me as a stylish villain,” he added. The actor recently wrapped up Alambana that has Vaibhav and Parvati Nair in lead roles. He also has Yogi Da that will have Sai Dhansika in the lead and Vincent Selva's Vettaiyan.