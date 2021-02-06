Sat, Feb 06, 2021

Natalie Portman snubs rumours: I'm totally not pregnant

Published: Feb 06,202109:57 PM by IANS

Actress Natalie Portman on Saturday snubbed reports suggesting she is pregnant.

Image Courtesy: Reuters
Sydney: "Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant," Natalie posted on Instagram story, after sections of the American media suggested she could be expecting.

Earlier, the entertainment portal Page Six had speculated a baby bump when she was spotted in a loose top.

The actress, who is currently shooting in Australia, also hit back at bodyshamers in another post: "But apparently it's still okay in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better."

A representative of the actress also denied the pregnancy news to Daily Mail Australia.

