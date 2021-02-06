Composer Premgi Amaren on lullaby in Tamil horror series 'Live Telecast'

Composer-singer Premgi Amaren says his latest song, Aararriro, in the Tamil horror series, Live Telecast, blends motherly love with music. Aarariro is the first song of the Kajal Aggarwal-starrer series, which was launched on Saturday by popular star Sivakarthikeyan.

Mumbai : The number composed by Amaren is a lullaby sung by a single mother to her son, about the journey of life. The song is penned by Aishwarya M, and is sung by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.



"Two things in life are priceless and life without them is worthless -- music and motherly love. Both evolve from divine intervention and it's always a bliss to experience such beauty. Working on the song ‘Aarariro' has been a phenomenal experience, and all credit goes to the beautiful angels -- Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for her heavenly vocals and outstanding lyrics penned by Aishwarya," Amaren said.



Live Telecast is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The show also features Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam among others. The web series releases on February 12 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium.

