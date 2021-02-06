Petta combination to come together for Thalaivar 169?

Chennai :

The combination returns after Petta that went on to become a blockbuster in 2019. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Nothing has been signed officially yet. All three agreed upon doing a film during the lockdown. If things fall in place, the project will go on floors in the first half of 2022 and will release for Deepavali. However, it depends upon Karthik Subbaraj-Chiyaan 60 schedules.” Earlier, Lokesh Kanagaraj was supposed to direct Thalaivar 169 and was called off due to various reasons. Speculations are also that it was Vikram that Lokesh had initially planned with Rajini.





“Chiyaan 60 is likely to take off anytime soon and will be completed in the early second half of 2021. So, Rajini-Karthik Subbaraj is likely to go on floors in February next year,” the source added. Currently, Rajini is expected to join the shoot of Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva in April.