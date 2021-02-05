We all need positivity in times of trouble, my film offers exactly that: Vishal Venkat

Actor Ashok Selvan, who is currently shooting for his untitled project with Priya Bhavani Shankar has signed another film that has a star ensemble of Abi Hassan, Nasser, KS Ravikumar, Manikandan, Praveen Raja, Riythvika, Anju Kurian and Reyaa.
Chennai: Talking to DT Next, the director of the film Vishal Venkat said, “The story is about people from different walks of life. They necessarily need not be romantic relationships. It could be friends or colleagues and has an emotional connect.” Divulging more about the storyline, the director said, “The entire story will be on a positive note in such times of distress. This will explore the humanity that we all look for.” Produced by AR Entertainments, this yet-untitled project will be the first time that will have veteran actor Nasser and his son Abi coming together. “Yes, this will be the first film but I cannot promise if they would share the screen space,” replied Vishal. With a lot of characters in the cast, the director said that the script would still be the hero. “This was the reason why Ashok Selvan agreed to do it. The script will take the characters forward and not otherwise,” he added. The film will go on floors on February 9 and will be shot in and around Chennai. Radhan of Arjun Reddy fame will compose the music for this flick
Conversations