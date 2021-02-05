We all need positivity in times of trouble, my film offers exactly that: Vishal Venkat

Actor Ashok Selvan, who is currently shooting for his untitled project with Priya Bhavani Shankar has signed another film that has a star ensemble of Abi Hassan, Nasser, KS Ravikumar, Manikandan, Praveen Raja, Riythvika, Anju Kurian and Reyaa.

Vishal Venkat, Abi Hassan, Ashok Selvan