Alambana enters post-production stages

The team of Alambana recently called it a wrap in the city. The film directed by Pari K Vijay that has Vaibhav and Parvati Nair in lead roles has entered the post-production stages.
Chennai: Talking to DT Next, Pari said, “Post production is the most crucial part of Alambana. The film requires humongous post production work as much it did in the shooting stage as this is a horror fantasy film. The CG and VFX are required to make it an appealing film for a theatrical release.” The film was shot across Chennai, Puducherry and Mysuru for 52 days. Pari said that the makers are aiming for a summer release. Produced by KJR Studios, Alambana has music by Hip Hop Tamizha.
