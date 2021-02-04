A Tamil Film That Takes On Neet Exam

Chennai :

Talking to DT Next, the lead actor, director and the producer of the film Sai Aravind said, “I am a doctor by profession and also won a National award for my short film in 2004. Eepko 306 is based on how a girl couldn’t pursue her ambitions of becoming a doctor.





“However, she still seeks the help of media but still is bogged down due to political interferences. The film has opened to positive reviews because people could relate to it.” Sai has played dual roles in the film. “I play a politician as well as a beggar in Eepko 306. It has its own pros and cons as people weren’t able to identify me,” he concluded.a