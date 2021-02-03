Koena Mitra: Powerful organisations using farmers protest as 'weapon' to divide us

Powerful organisations are using the ongoing farmers' protest in India as a weapon to divide us, actress Koena Mitra tweeted on Wednesday.

Mumbai : It all began with international pop star Rihanna tweeting about the farmers' protest in India, expressing her support to the movement.



"why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," Rihanna tweeted on Tuesday.



Reacting to her tweet, Koena took a jibe at the pop star and wrote: "The so called Poor Farmers can now afford Rihana too!! Phew."



Reacting to Koena's tweet, a user commented: "Where did she get the impression that Indian Farmers are POOR & she is the only rich lady in India? #FarmersProtests #farmersrprotest."



To this the actress replied: "Guys, do you even understand sarcasm? It's obvious that some powerful organisations are using 'farmers protest' as a weapon to divide us. Is it very difficult to understand?"



Punjabi singer Prabh Gill took a jibe at Bollywood while reacting to Koena Mitra's tweet on "so called poor farmers" being able to "afford Rihanna". He wrote: "Yes Bcs They Are Not Blind/Sold Like #Bollywood. They Stand With Truth. Are You Jealous?"



To this, Koena replied: "Bollywood isn't blind or sold! Aap jaise lakho ussi industry me line lagatey hai, izzat se baat karo. (Lakhs of people like you stand in a line to make it to Bollywood, so please show some respect)."

