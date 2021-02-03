Ilaiyaraja to compose music for Vetrimaaran at his new studio

Maestro Ilaiyaraja has been roped into composing music for Vetrimaaran’s next in which Soori plays the protagonist.

Chennai : This will be the first time that both the National award winners will be coming together for a film. The first song for the film will be composed at Ilaiyaraja’s new studio in Kodambakkam on Wednesday. This will be the first time that the ace composer will be recording a song away from the Prasad Studios. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The old MM theatre in Kodambakkam has been renovated and will now be Ilaiyaraja sir’s studio in years to come. The studio hasn’t been named yet. However, the song he composes on Wednesday for Vetrimaaran sir’s film with Soori will be the first one.” The yet-untitled project also has Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. Produced by Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company, Bhavani Sre plays another important character in the film that is being shot in Sathyamangalam.