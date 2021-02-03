SK’s Doctor to release on April 2

Ever since 100 per cent occupancy was announced by the Central government, fans and trackers have been speculating on their matinee idols’ film release dates in theatres.

Chennai : Sivakarthikeyan, who has an impressive lineup of films will have his first release in the form of Doctor, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. There have been speculations that the film will hit the screens on March 26 and in fact, has been trending. However, the truth is that Doctor will release on April 2, a week before Dhanush’s Karnan. Produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Doctor has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead while Anirudh Ravichander is the composer.