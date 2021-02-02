Armaan Malik: Can never fake my emotions and thoughts

Singer Armaan Malik on Tuesday made a confession saying he cannot fake his emotions and thoughts. Armaan took to Twitter to reveal this aspect of his nature.

Mumbai : "I can never get myself to fake anything. My emotions, my thoughts, my energy. It is the way it is," he tweeted.



Fans of the singer responded to his tweet saying this is exactly why they love Armaan.



"That's why we like you so much," commented a fan.



"It shows how humble you are!! You will continue to succeed in life because you are so transparent! Great role model for the Youth of India," expressed another fan.



"And we love you the way you are. We believe in you," shared another fan.



Armaan currently has over 1.2 million followers on Twitter and often engages in interactive sessions with them.



The singer recently reminded his fans the importance of becoming humble in life. "Whenever I feel low I remind myself that what I currently have is what I used to want at one point. Count your blessings," he tweeted.

