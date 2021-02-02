Tue, Feb 02, 2021

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Published: Feb 02,202108:39 PM by IANS

Malaika Arora is a blend of oomph and deep thinking in her new Instagram picture, which she posted on Tuesday.

Mumbai: In a set of three pictures, Malaika sits on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completes her look with minimum make-up and open hair.

"Look to the left , to the right , centre .... jus catch the light ?? @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game??" Malaika captioned the image.

She tagged the image with "#myideaofcandid".

