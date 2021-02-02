Mila Kunis-starrer 'Breaking News In Yuba County' in Indian halls on Feb 19

The Mila Kunis and Alison Janney-starrer crime comedy, Breaking News In Yuba County, will open on the big screen on February 19.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi : The film tells the story of a town in the US, where controversy and chaos erupts when housewife Sue Button (Janney) discovers her husband has disappeared. This leads to a lot of accusations being hurled at Sue, making her a local celebrity.



The film blends satire, comedy and suspense, and also contains a hilariously witty portrayal of news media and the vicious addiction to fame.



The Tate Taylor directorial also features Wanda Sykes, Awkwafina, Ellen Barkin and Juilette Lewis, and is brought to India by PVR Pictures.

