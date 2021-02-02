Samantha Akkineni soaks in the 'joy of being able to pause'

Telugu superstar Samantha Akkineni is enjoying the idea of being able to pause right now, and re-center before taking on the hectic grind of life once again.

Hyderabad : Samantha posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, which she shared on Tuesday, the actress is looking at the camera and flashing a big smile.



"The joy in being able to pause and re-center," Samantha wrote as caption.



Samantha is married to Nagarjuna's son and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, and is all set to appear in season two of "The Family Man", starring Manoj Bajpayee.



The upcoming season will also feature Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

