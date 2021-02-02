Ishaan, Siddhant ask Katrina to 'workout with the boyzz'

Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on Tuesday posted a hilarious workout video on Instagram and asked actress Katrina Kaif to workout with the boys. The three stars are currently busy shooting their upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot.

Chennai : In the Instagram clip, Ishaan and Siddhant are first seen exercising seriously and then they slowly shift to having fun with their workout bands and equipment.



"@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz! #Quick2Mins #SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot @phonebhoot @excelmovies," Siddhant wrote as the caption.



Katrina took to the comment section and called the video a "creative genius".



"@ishaankhatterthis is creative genius," she commented.



She added: "Awesome. U guys have done more shooting then me today."



Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

