Mamta Mohandas is Arya’s heroine in Enemy

Amid various speculations on actresses who have been cast as Arya’s heroine in Enemy, we get an exclusive update that the makers have finalised Mamta Mohandas. The actress has had an impressive lineup of films in the last three years will be seen in Enemy in different shades.

Mamta Mohandas. Chennai : A source in the know of things clarified on various speculations and told DT Next, “Firstly its Mamta Mohandas, who plays Arya’s love interest. Also, the team hasn’t left for Dubai yet to shoot for important portions and will leave on February 10. The shooting with full team will begin on February 15.” The team had initially planned to shoot major portions in Malaysia. However, due to the country’s extended lockdown the team has shifted the location to Dubai despite the gulf nation imposing strict work permit.



Produced by Vinod Kumar of Mini Studios and directed by Anand Shankar, the film has Vishal, Arya, Prakash Raj, Mamta Mohandas and Mirnalini Ravi in lead roles. The film’s Hindi rights have already been sold at a decent price. Thaman is composing the music for the film, while RD Rajasekar is handling the cinematography.

